Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,608,896 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of DocuSign worth $542,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in DocuSign by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in DocuSign by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.36.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.35. 9,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of -256.72, a P/E/G ratio of 98.16 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.63 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.