Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319,032 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Verisk Analytics worth $689,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after buying an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after buying an additional 139,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,581,000 after buying an additional 77,376 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,916,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,611,000 after buying an additional 167,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $6,983,533. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,427. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

