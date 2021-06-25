Franklin Resources Inc. Has $721.31 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,368,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,562,026 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $721,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

TFC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.69. 13,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

