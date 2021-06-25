Franklin Resources Inc. Has $497.30 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,457,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,169 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $497,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.01. The company had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,865. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $254.07 and a 52 week high of $378.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

