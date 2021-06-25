Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415,910 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of U.S. Bancorp worth $627,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

NYSE USB traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. 17,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,314,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

