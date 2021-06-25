Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,567,975 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Autodesk worth $434,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 104.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 151,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 77,141 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 253.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 9,342 shares of company stock worth $2,577,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.66. 3,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,904. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

