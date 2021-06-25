Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

FOX stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

