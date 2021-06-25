Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $100.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.26.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,972,000 after purchasing an additional 234,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after buying an additional 892,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,415,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,522,000 after buying an additional 176,417 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

