Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Brokerages predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,139,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,228,000 after buying an additional 213,611 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 92.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $1,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $58.37 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.