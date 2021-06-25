Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.2658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.91%.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

