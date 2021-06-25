Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Cowen

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Cowen from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTNT. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.43.

FTNT opened at $239.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $243.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

