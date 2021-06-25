Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.16% of Fortinet worth $47,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $111,136,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after acquiring an additional 532,326 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.29. 16,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $243.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.