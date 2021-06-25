Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE) Shares Down 0.1%

Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 2,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 214,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Foresight Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORE)

Foresight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.