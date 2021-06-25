Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.14.

FLYW opened at $39.40 on Monday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $40.15.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

