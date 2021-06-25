Fluity Price Down 37% Over Last 7 Days (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $3,199.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fluity has traded 37% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00165074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00099362 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,301.59 or 1.00267848 BTC.

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,515,713 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

