Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Flughafen Zürich from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC cut Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $7.46.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

