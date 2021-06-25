Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flowserve is poised to benefit from shareholder-friendly policies, a solid liquidity position, cost-savings actions and the Flowserve 2.0 strategy. Exiting the first quarter, the company had total available liquidity of $1.4 billion. Its solid backlog of $1.9 billion exiting the first quarter is reflective of impressive growth opportunities. Moreover, improved bookings in several of the company’s end markets are likely to be beneficial. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the coronavirus outbreak-induced market downturn is a major concern for the company. Also, realignment expenses have been affecting its near-term financials. Forex woes might affect the company’s performance in the quarters ahead. In addition, rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

FLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flowserve by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

