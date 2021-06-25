Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Five9 comprises about 3.6% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $20,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at $38,248,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,327,851. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,779. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.84 and a beta of 0.49. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.19 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.81.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

