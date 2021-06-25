Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.61

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as low as C$0.56. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 919,184 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCU. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$380.14 million and a PE ratio of -28.10. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

