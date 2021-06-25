FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 77.88 ($1.02).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of FGP traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 83.85 ($1.10). 1,128,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.94.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

