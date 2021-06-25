First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $74.66. 511,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,158. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

