First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $74.66. 511,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,158. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.