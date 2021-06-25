First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.71. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $76.78.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.