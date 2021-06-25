First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $30.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FQVLF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. 19,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,915. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0118 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.