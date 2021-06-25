First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of First Horizon worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,791,000 after acquiring an additional 98,919 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,565,000 after acquiring an additional 686,990 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,094,000 after acquiring an additional 758,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,950,000 after acquiring an additional 852,699 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $781,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,702 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

