Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Buys 123,945 Shares of Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 123,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 39,375 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $443,362.50.

On Friday, June 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 363,065 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,247,860.50.

Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCV. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $6,961,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

