Financial Contrast: LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LENSAR and Spectral Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 3.44 -$19.77 million ($4.28) -1.94 Spectral Medical $1.57 million 56.92 -$6.79 million N/A N/A

Spectral Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LENSAR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LENSAR and Spectral Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

LENSAR presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.67%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Spectral Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR N/A N/A N/A Spectral Medical -328.22% -920.56% -75.13%

Summary

LENSAR beats Spectral Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops platform for renal replacement therapy. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

