FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIGS. Cowen began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $49.74.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

