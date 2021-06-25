Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 897.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 135,886 shares in the last quarter. Freed Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,557,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,094,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ stock remained flat at $$55.83 on Friday. 1,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,225. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.66. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

