FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE FGNA opened at $10.20 on Thursday. FG New America Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15.

In other news, CFO Hassan Baqar bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,392 shares of company stock valued at $329,242.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGNA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

