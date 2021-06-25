Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Receives GBX 2,204 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,204 ($28.80).

Several research firms have weighed in on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Numis Securities cut Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,632 ($34.39) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,535.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.04. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

