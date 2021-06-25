Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Ferro reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FOE opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08. Ferro has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

