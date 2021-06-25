Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

FERG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

FERG opened at $137.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $141.71.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

