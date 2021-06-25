Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FENC. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of FENC opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,042.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

