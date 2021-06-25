FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.500-21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $332.12.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $6.32 on Thursday, hitting $303.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,459. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

