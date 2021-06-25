FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $270.00 at Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.58.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $303.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.