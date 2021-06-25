FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY 2022 guidance to $20.500-21.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $303.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,459. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total transaction of $5,928,759.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.12.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

