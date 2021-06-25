Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,487 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 146.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.56. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.65%.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

