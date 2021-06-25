Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 9,240 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,368 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

VCRA stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -193.42 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.