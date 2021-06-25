Fantasy Sports Price Reaches $0.0276 on Top Exchanges (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 69.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $152,821.20 and $29.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00054534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00020818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.00606186 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Coin Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

