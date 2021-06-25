Fair Isaac Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 797 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,207% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $501.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $504.48. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,348 shares of company stock valued at $25,537,617. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

