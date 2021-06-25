Faceter Trading Down 57.3% This Week (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 57.3% against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $1,391.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00054502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00021049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00604794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038684 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

