Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Trading Down 1.4%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 37,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 148,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65.

About Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive, a ridesharing platform; and TraceSCAN, a COVID-19 contact tracing app. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

