Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Alexandria Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.5% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $341.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $344.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

