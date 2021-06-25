Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.57

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.57 and last traded at C$8.55, with a volume of 21803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$771.13 million and a PE ratio of 13.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.01.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$306.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 76.56%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

