Expanse (EXP) Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Expanse has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $17,725.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,477.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.13 or 0.05565311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.28 or 0.01404774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.92 or 0.00388084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00122285 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.54 or 0.00607990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.00379557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007043 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

