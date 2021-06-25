Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) to Neutral

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of PEGRY stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33. Pennon Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $34.42.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.