Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €32.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVK. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.21 ($36.72).

FRA EVK traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €28.12 ($33.08). The company had a trading volume of 780,480 shares. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company’s 50 day moving average is €29.32.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

