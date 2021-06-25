Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 613,786 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

