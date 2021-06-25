Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,733,000 after acquiring an additional 367,352 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after purchasing an additional 305,188 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,007,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after buying an additional 508,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,992,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

EVRG stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

