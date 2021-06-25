Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

EVLO stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $802.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.87.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 44,904 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $9,630,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 196,126 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

